Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee Police issued a Silver Alert McKinley Mathews, 74, who went missing Wednesday night.

Mathews was last seen in the 2500 block of W. Vine St. around 7:30 p.m.

He is described as approximately 5 foot 11 inches tall, 181 pounds, light to medium complexion black male, thin to medium build, short gray or partially gray hair, last seen wearing a green jacket, burgundy t-shirt, blue/gray pajama pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.