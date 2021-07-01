Stoltenberg: Kosovo force important for the region and NATO

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has visited Kosovo and reassured local leaders that the international Kosovo Force will remain in place to secure regional peace and stability. Stoltenberg was in the Kosovar capital Pristina Thursday where he was also to visit the NATO-led mission, known as KFOR, and show “NATO’s commitment to peace and stability in the Western Balkans.” NATO has been leading the KFOR mission since 1999, with more than 3,700 troops from 27 countries. He said that after Western forces presently complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan, for years NATO’s biggest operation, “KFOR will not only be the longest, but also the biggest NATO military operation.”