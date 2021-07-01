Strong-arm robbery suspect at large after failed purse theft at Stoughton Walmart

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Stoughton police are on the lookout for a suspect in an attempted robbery Thursday morning when he tried and failed to steal a woman's purse in a Walmart parking lot.

According to a news release from the Stoughton Police Department, the incident took place at 8:31 a.m. Thursday outside the Stoughton Walmart Supercenter. A young Black man in a gray sweatshirt, red sweatpants, black sneakers and a ski mask jumped out of a stolen car and attempted to take a 65-year-old woman's purse.

However, he was unable to steal the purse and fled the scene in a Toyota Camry driven by another woman. The woman he jumped was not hurt in the incident.

Police initiated a chase on Highway 14 in Oregon, but the vehicle was traveling over 100 miles per hour. Law enforcement ended the chase near Lacy Road.

Anyone with information about the attempted theft is asked to contact Stoughton police at 608-873-3374.