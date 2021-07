GRAND CHUTE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie baseball team claimed a WIAA Division 1 State Championship by besting Bay Port 11-2.

Davis Hamilton, Carter Wambach and Addiston Ostrenga each had two hits for the Cardinals. Durlin Radland had 3 RBI.

The Cardinals finish the season with a 29-2 record. This is their ninth state championship in school history.