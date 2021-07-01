Suspect identified in Oneida County fatal shooting

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials have identified a suspect after a woman was found fatally shot in Oneida County. Dispatchers received a call Wednesday about a woman lying along a road near Highway 8 in the Town of Pelican. Law enforcement personnel and first responders found the woman had been fatally shot. A preliminary investigation zeroed in on a 30-year male suspect who was believed to be driving a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Minnesota license plates. Authorities say the suspect could still be armed and should not be approached.