Skip to Content

Suspect identified in Oneida County fatal shooting

8:36 am Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials have identified a suspect after a woman was found fatally shot in Oneida County. Dispatchers received a call Wednesday about a woman lying along a road near Highway 8 in the Town of Pelican. Law enforcement personnel and first responders found the woman had been fatally shot. A preliminary investigation zeroed in on a 30-year male suspect who was believed to be driving a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Minnesota license plates. Authorities say the suspect could still be armed and should not be approached.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content