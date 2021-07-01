Trump Org, CFO plead not guilty to tax crime charges

NEW YORK (AP) -- Lawyers for Donald Trump's company pleaded not guilty to tax crime charges Thursday, along with the Trump Organization's longtime finance chief.

It is the first criminal case arising from a two-year investigation into the former president's company.

Check out more of our national and world news coverage here.

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was arraigned a day after a grand jury returned an indictment charging him and Trump's company with tax crimes.

Trump himself was not charged.

The case against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization involves fringe benefits given to employees, like the use of apartments, cars and school tuition.

Weisselberg's lawyers say he will fight the charges, and there's no indication he is willing to cooperate.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and TOM HAYS

Associated Press