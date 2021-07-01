Vilas Zoo director faces sexual assault case

SEATTLE (WKOW) - The director of the Henry Vilas Zoo Thursday waived her right to a speedy trial in a sexual assault case in Washington in connection to an incident at a Seattle conference in 2018.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

Ronda Schwetz, 51, is next scheduled to appear in Seattle Municipal Court August 19. The charge against her is Assault-Sexual Motivation.

Seattle Police reports state a UW-Madison professor who was a subordinate to Schwetz at the zoo attended a conference by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums with Schwetz in the fall of 2018. The reports say budget constraints led Schwetz and the man to share a hotel room.



The man told police on Sept. 23, 2018, Schwetz returned to the hotel room "very drunk" and ultimately began to assault him. "Ronda grabbed...and started groping him to the point that it started to hurt," the report states.



Reports state on Sept. 24, 2018, Schwetz also returned to room intoxicated and "...got on top of him and grabbed." The police reports say the man was able to stop her, but later, after he went to bed and was asleep, "woke up and Ronda was fully nude and on top of him."

The man told police he was from a country in Europe and working in Madison on an H1 Visa and under Schwetz's supervision, and would be deported if he lost his job. He said his concern for his position also prompted him to wait until June 2020 to report the alleged sexual assault, when he was no longer working as a subordinate to Schwetz. The man is no longer on the faculty of UW-Madison.



27 News has been unable to reach Schwetz's attorney.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi installed Schwetz as Zoo Director in June 2012.



Dane County Administrator Greg Brockmeyer has yet to respond to requests from 27 News on Schwetz's employment status.