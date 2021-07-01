Wisconsin moves to legalize sports betting at Oneida casinos

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- In a historic move, the Badger state is now one step closer to sports betting and as we approach the NFL season, this could mean big bucks.

Governor Tony Evers and the Oneida Nation signed an agreement Thursday allowing sports betting and other event wagering at the tribes' casinos and associated locations.

Gov. Evers said, "This is only the third time the compact has been amended, and it will be the first time that event wagering will be permitted in Wisconsin in recent history."

Oneida Nation Vice-Chairman Brandon Stevens said, "There's about a five to 12 percent profit in this industry and the main premise of having a sports wagering amenity, to a gaming facility is to bring more foot traffic to the area."

The American Gaming Association says a majority of the 32 NFL teams have stadiums within an hour's drive of a casino which could mean a big revenue boost.

Stevens said, "What sports betting also does is continue to bring more tourism dollars to the local area, which helps all of our businesses and so as we continue to grow and expand our business here, northeast Wisconsin will also benefit."

Officials say Wisconsinites won't have to wait long to place their bets.

Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan said, "The Bureau of Indian Affairs has 45 days to act, at which time the agreement will become kind of official."

27 News reached out to representatives from the Ho-Chunk Nation to see if we could expect sports betting in their casinos, and here is the response we got: