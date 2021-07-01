Woman accused of shooting husband in face to enter plea

MADISON (WKOW) - A woman who police say shot her husband in the face in 2019 is scheduled to enter a plea next month, court records show.

Court records state Nova Suarez, 44, of Monona, is scheduled for a plea hearing on Aug. 3. Her sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 29.

Suarez faces a charge of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide, records show.

Police say the inicident happened on Oct. 16, 2019. They say Suarez's husband, Jeff Suarez, was at an ATM in Janesville when he noticed a van approach him. He said his wife was driving the van.

The victim said he heard a gunshot and was hit in the face.

Nova was also accused of breaking into a Sauk County home and stealing a vehicle and shotgun allegedly used in the shooting.