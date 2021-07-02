5 suspected rebels, Indian soldier killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Five suspected rebels and an army soldier have been killed in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Police say the gunfight erupted shortly after scores of counterinsurgency police and soldiers launched an operation based on a tip that militants were present in a village. An Indian soldier wounded overnight died in a military hospital. Government forces have stepped up operations against anti-India rebels in the region, which is divided between India and Pakistan and both claim the territory in its entirety. Suspected militants have also carried out attacks on police and in one case killed two family members of a police official. Rebels have been fighting Indian rule since 1989.