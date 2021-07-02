After two pedestrian deaths on E. Washington Ave. in one week, officials speak out

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the second time in just six days, a pedestrian was struck and killed on Madison's East Washington Avenue, and city officials are saying enough is enough.

"It is never acceptable to lose somebody in a traffic accident so we take this very seriously," said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

Rhodes-Conway and other city officials have been working to reduce traffic fatalities on East Washington Avenue for months now in an initiative they call "Vision Zero."

Police at the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian crash on Friday. (Photo: Matt Behrens WKOW)

The goal of the campaign is to reduce the number of avoidable traffic deaths in the city to zero by lowering speed limits, introducing educational efforts and changing the engineering of the highway.

"We are going to keep pushing," Rhodes-Conway said. "All three solutions; enforcement, education, and engineering to do everything we can to make not just this corridor, but all streets in our city as safe as possible."

The Madison Police Department (MPD) is also increasing their presence this summer to combat the issue.

The Madison Police Department says they're increasing their presence on E. Washington Avenue this summer. (Photo: Matt Behrens, WKOW)

"It is a historic issue," said Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes. "So that means it will not be solved overnight but that also means that we just need to work a little bit harder."

Madison residents like Lauren Kutz are hoping that hard work pays off.

"It's really terrifying," Kutz said. "I figured out a way to avoid East Wash. I'm five minutes behind every day because of that, but I would strongly recommend to anyone biking — avoid East Wash."

Kutz is one of many people who have been struck by vehicles on East Washington Avenue and lived to tell the tale.

Lauren Kutz was struck by a vehicle while on her bike in November. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

She says she's lucky she walked away with just a broken foot.

"It is the worst street to drive on," Kutz said. "If she had not stopped and just accelerated full on, I would have probably died."