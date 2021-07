MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks tweeted Giannis Antetokounmpo is "doubtful" for Game 6 in Atlanta.

Due to Antetokounmpo hyperextending his left knee in Game 4, he was officially out of Game 5 Thursday.

Injury Status Update:



Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful (hyperextended left knee) for Game 6. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 2, 2021

The Bucks currently lead the series 3-2 following a 123-112 road win Thursday over the Hawks.