Authorities identify victim Dane County crash

WKOW (UPDATE) -- The Dane County Medical Examiners office has released the name of the victim of Friday morning's crash in the Town of Sun Prairie.

They say Benjamin J. Chadwick, 16, died on scene of the crash. Preliminary autopsy results show that he died as a result of the injuries he got int he crash.

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The driver of a sedan was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Dane County on Friday morning after a truck crashed into the driver-side door.

For more of our local news coverage, click here.

According to a news release from Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue, emergency services responded at 6:50 a.m. Friday to the intersection of Ridge Road and West Medina Road.

A truck had been traveling north on Ridge Road when it collided with a sedan at the intersection, pinning the sedan's driver inside.

Sun Prairie Fire had to extract the driver from his car, and he passed away at the scene before he could be transported to a hospital.

No names are available at the time of writing, and the Dane County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash.