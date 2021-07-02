Authorities identify victim of East Washington bicycle vs. car crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office release the name of the bicyclist who died after being hit on East Washington Friday.

According to the office, David J. Frischkorn, 57, of Madison died after being taken to a local hospital.

The medical examiner reported Frischkorn's death was due injuries sustained from the crash.

The Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the incident.