Biden calls for bipartisan action on pathway to citizenship

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has called for bipartisan action on a pathway to citizenship for some migrants. He spoke Friday during a naturalization ceremony at the White House in which he celebrated the contributions immigrants have made to the U.S. The president would like to see the option of citizenship for immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, foreign-born people who have temporary protected status due to strife in their birth countries, and farm workers. Immigration has been a political flashpoint as Biden has sought to renew visa and refugee programs that were downsized or halted during the Trump administration.