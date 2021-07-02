Blood shortage continues across the nation

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Red Cross is asking for people to donate blood if they are eligible as trauma cases, transplants and surgeries are on the rise as the country bounces back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What we all need to do is roll up the sleeves and give blood," said the regional communications manager of the Red Cross, Laura McGuire.

The American Red Cross said that 38% of the population is eligible to give blood and only 3% donates.

"If we can just move that needle a little bit to be able to encourage people to come out to give, we wouldn't be in a severe blood shortage," McGuire said.

One blood donation can save up to three lives, the organization said.

Former marine, Peter Vandre, said he was told to donate blood while serving in the Marines. He said he likes to be the silent person helping others.

"Back then we were told to give it a lot. So we always did," Vandre said. "We still like to come twice a year, and it helps out everybody."

Donating is also meaningful to Vandre because his mother-in-law had a kidney transplant and needed a transfusion, and his dad recently had a stroke.

The Red Cross said those who received the COVID-19 vaccination are eligible to donate in most cases. The organization said it will also need to know which version of the vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson) a potential donor received.