Cable TV worker killed, public workers shot in S. Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say a Charter Communications worker has been killed in a South Carolina shooting and standoff that also wounded two public workers repairing a sewer main, a deputy and a woman inside the home where the shooter was barricaded. Authorities say the man who shot the workers fixing the sewer, 45-year-old Shannon Earl Smith, died Thursday from at least one gunshot wound at the hospital shortly after the standoff ended. Investigators say the cable TV worker killed and the woman wounded were inside Smith’s Spartanburg home during the standoff where officers also fired shots. Authorities say the public workers, deputy and woman in the home are all expected to survive.