DCI investigates shooting of man by Shawano County deputy

RED SPRINGS, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a shooting by a deputy in Shawano County. The Department of Justice says dispatchers received a 911 call about a single-car crash in Red Springs, north of Gresham, around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The agency says the responding deputy noticed the driver had a gun and told him to put it down, but the subject raised the gun toward the officer, who then shot the man. The man was being treated Friday for non-life-threatening injuries. The department says no officers were injured and all involved are fully cooperating with the DCI.