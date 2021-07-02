Donor gives $140,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 90-year-old woman gave the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County a very generous gift.

Jean McKenzie donated $140,000 to the organization.

The money will support the club's effort to open a regional workforce center focused on skilled trades and entrepreneurship.

"An important and central role of nonprofits is to be innovative and to go into areas that government or other tax-funded organizations can't do quickly or innovatively and this a very innovative, very well-run organization," McKenzie told 27 News.

She said the money came from an old jewelry business. She was inspired by her son who's been involved with the Boys & Girls Club.