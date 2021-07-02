Ethiopia denies it’s trying to ‘suffocate’ Tigray region

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government is defending itself from accusations that it’s trying to “suffocate the Tigray people” by denying them desperately needed food and other aid. Meanwhile, transport and communications links remain severed to the region of 6 million people that now faces a famine crisis. The United Nations Security Council is expected to discuss Tigray on Friday. Ethiopia’s government faces growing international pressure over its continued efforts to keep the region cut off from the rest of the world. In a stunning turn earlier this week, Ethiopia declared a unilateral cease-fire on humanitarian grounds while retreating from Tigray forces.