EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. job market is storming into summer: Job creation and wages rose sharply in June, and more and more Americans are confident enough to quit their jobs and look for something better. The Labor Department reported Friday that employers added 850,000 jobs last month, most since August. And wages rose a healthy 3.6% in June from a year earlier, a sign that businesses need workers so badly that they’re willing pay more. The June jobs report contained one conspicuous blemish — unemployment actually ticked up last month — but many economists write that off as a technical blip.