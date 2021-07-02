Fourth of July Weekend looking near perfect

MADISON (WKOW) - We can thank a high pressure system for keeping our skies open throughout the weekend. But that same high will bring back the heat.

As the high pressure system continues to move in, it'll keep our skies clear from clouds, rain as well as smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

For the most part, the thicker smoke from the wildfires in Canada should stay to our north over the weekend but don't be surprised if there's a little haze overhead. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/eztNYHZAf0 — 27 Storm Track Weather (@27StormTrack) July 2, 2021

Those open skies mean, though, that the UV index is going to be high to very high throughout the holiday weekend.

The heat and humidity return though - first it'll be the heat, then the humidity will return as the high pressure system slides southeast.

The return of the heat and, more importantly, the humidity will bring back the chance for showers/storms as we end the holiday weekend/kick off the next work week.

Since it's been a little over two weeks since the area has been under the 90s... here are some ways to beat the heat and stay cool this weekend.