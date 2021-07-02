Hong Kong police officer’s condition improves after stabbing

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong police officer who was stabbed in the back has been moved from critical to serious condition, indicating a likely recovery from the incident in which the assailant later stabbed himself and died. Authorities are still looking into the motivation behind Thursday night’s attack, which followed annual commemorations of Hong Kong’s handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997 as well as the centenary of the founding of China’s ruling Communist Party. Hong Kong Security Secretary Chris Tang has said it appeared to be a “terrorist act” committed by a single individual acting alone. The officer was attacked outside the Sogo department store in the busy Causeway Bay shopping district where police were standing guard to prevent demonstrations.