Hot holiday weekend ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Today will the mildest of the forecast with higher temperatures on the way through the 4th of July.



SET UP

The jet stream, made up of fast-moving winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere, divide air masses.



The heat dome causing record-shattering temperatures in the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia breaks down and moves our way.



Our conditions heat up, but it at least won't set any records.

TODAY

Mostly sunny and pleasantly mild with low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear with a low around 60°.



SATURDAY

Sunny and much hotter with highs in the upper 80s, however humidity overall stays low.

4TH OF JULY

Temperatures will peak in the low 90s with humidity levels beginning to climb under mostly sunny skies.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and humid with isolated storm chances returning and highs in the upper 80s.



Scattered storms are possible at night.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny and humid with scattered storms possible and highs in the mid 80s.



Storms are still possible at night.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and mild with scattered showers and storms possible and highs in the mid 70s.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny and dry with a high around 80°.