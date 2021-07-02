Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas launches incendiary balloons

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says fighter jets struck a weapons manufacturing site in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons launched over the frontier into Israel. There were no immediate reports of casualties from the strike. It was the third time Israel has carried out airstrikes in Gaza since the end of the 11-day war it fought with the territory’s militant Hamas rulers in May. Each came after activists mobilized by Hamas launched incendiary balloons that caused fires in nearby Israeli farming communities. Hamas uses such tactics to pressure Israel to ease a blockade on Gaza imposed when it seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.