Johnson writes letter to vaccine makers; UW Health doc calls it misleading

MADISON (WKOW) - Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson's latest crusade is amplifying the claims of people say the COVID-19 vaccine has caused them to have serious adverse reactions; medical experts say he's only telling part of the story.

Johnson sent a letter to the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna Friday, which included stories from five people who said they had a negative response to the vaccine.

Medical experts say it's possible these issues were caused by the vaccine but it's so few people, it's not enough to say for sure it was the vaccine.

But even if it was, Dr. Jeff Pothof, the Chief Quality Officer at UW Health, said Johnson is ignoring the numbers.

"All of us feel really bad for those people who were at that press conference," Pothof said. "They are certainly going through something that is very difficult. I think it's important we take that in context."

Pothof said the latest research has found that for every million people who got the vaccine, there's about twenty who had a serious reaction. Out of every one million people who get COVID-19, about 18,000 die.

Pothof says that's the irresponsible part - not that Johnson is sharing the stories of people who claim vaccine injury - but that he's minimizing or ignoring the bigger picture.

“No vaccine is risk-free, but the risk of a handful to 20 per million serious adverse events to 18,000 (deaths) per million,” Pothof said. “That's why you hear us say these vaccines are very safe, that risk is tiny."

The 18,000 deaths-per-million figure aligns with data posted by Johns Hopkins University for cases in the United States.

Johnson's push to elevate the stories of people claiming vaccine injury is the latest in a series of comments the senator has made questioning public safety measures - his remarks about the vaccine and effectiveness of masks have gotten some of his videos taken down by YouTube and Facebook.

Johnson's letter to the vaccine makers says in part "just because a vaccine is generally safe does not mean it is 100 percent safe. The small percentage of people experiencing serious adverse events deserves to be taken seriously and their health issues thoroughly researched and addressed."

Johnson's letter asked for Pfizer and Moderna to respond to his questions by July 15.

The Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel earlier this week that since March 1, 95 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin were people not fully vaccinated.