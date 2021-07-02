Justices turn away florist who refused same-sex wedding job

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has declined to take up the case of a florist who refused to provide services for a same-sex wedding. The justices on Friday left in place a decision that she broke Washington state’s anti-discrimination laws. Those laws say that businesses offering services to opposite-sex couples must provide the same service to same-sex couples. The florist said she’d refused to provide the flowers on religious grounds. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch said that they would have agreed to hear the case and review the decision.