‘Let the Pros’ handle the fireworks displays officials warn

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Even with the recent rains, many parts of Wisconsin are too dry for fireworks.

Denny VanCleve, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said, "Madison, still on the year has about 6.79 inches of below normal for rainfall, even though June itself was just 0.68 inches below normal."

Many parts of Wisconsin are under a fire danger warning meaning sparks from fireworks can cause a fast-spreading grass fire.

Mark Mlekush, Sun Prairie's Fire Marshal said, "Any combustible material is potentially ignited by fireworks. So that can be pine needles. "

The National Weather Service said the near-normal rain during June has helped grasses and gardens.

However, the rains haven't improved conditions for lighting fireworks. Their sparks are flammable to nearby objects.

Mlekush said, "It can be a garbage can. It can be picnic areas that are sitting around while you're lighting those fireworks."

Most fireworks-related fires are not caused by the larger fireworks, but sparklers.

Mlekush said, "sparklers burn at approximately 1200 degrees; glass melts at about 900 degrees. So they're much hotter than people expect them to be."

The Sun Prairie Fire Department has some advice to keep you safe this 4th.

Mlekush said, "Always make sure that you've got some sort of water source nearby. Never throw or point fireworks at another person and always make sure that the fireworks are completely out, best practices to soak them."

Fire officials are encouraging public displays because they are the safest way to enjoy fireworks.