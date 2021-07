List of fireworks shows this weekend

(WKOW) -- The 4th of July holiday is quickly approaching. That means many local communities are holding holiday fireworks shows.

This is not a full list of events in southern Wisconsin but this will help give you of an idea of where to take in fireworks this weekend. If we miss an event, let us know, email us at news@wkow.com .

Madison

Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus

Saturday, July 3 at Breese Stevens Field

Gates open at 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m.

Monona

Monona Community Festival

Sunday, July 4

Winnequah Park

9:20 p.m. (dusk)

Waunakee

WaunaBoom

Sunday, July 4

Ripp Park

Time varies (dark western sky)

Monroe

Sunday, July 4

Twining Park

9:30 p.m.

Monticello

Riverfest Fireworks at dusk

Friday, July 9

Between Eastview and Monticello High School

Janesville

Independence Day on the Rock

Sunday, July 4

Traxler Park

9:20 p.m.

Beloit

Beloit Independence Day Fireworks

Sunday, July 4

Telfer Park

Dusk

Edgerton

Edgerton Lions July 3 Fireworks

Saturday, July 3

Race Track Park



Wiota

Wiota Firemen's

Monday, July 5

9:15 p.m. dusk

Platteville

Sunday, July 4

Legion Park

Dusk

Cassville

Independence Weekend & Fireworks Weekend

Saturday, July 3

Whitetail Bluff Camp & Resort

Dusk

Lone Rock

Sunday, July 4

Firemen's Park

Dusk

Baraboo

Sunday, July 4

Sauk County Fairgrounds

9:30 p.m.

Wisconsin Dells

Sunday, July 4

Downtown

Dusk

Portage

Friday, July 2

Northside, just off Gunderson Drive

9:30 p.m.