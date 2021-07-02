Skip to Content

Maxwell lawyers: Cosby ruling reason to toss sex abuse case

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell are arguing a court decision that freed Bill Cosby from prison backs up tossing out her sex trafficking case. The lawyers argued on Friday that Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend is in a “similar situation” as Cosby because both were covered by non-prosecution deals at the time they were charged in sex abuse cases. Cosby was convicted in 2018 on charges of drugging and sexually assaulting a Temple University employee. He was released earlier this week after Pennsylvania’s highest court found prosecutors violated his rights by reneging on an apparent promise not to charge him.

