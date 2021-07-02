New EU presidency to press Bulgaria on enlargement dispute

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Slovenian President Borut Pahor says he will travel to Bulgaria next week to try and resolve a dispute holding back European Union accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania. Slovenia, a former Yugoslav republic, took over the EU’s rotating presidency on July 1 and Pahor described the accession process as a top priority of his nation’s presidency. The dispute between North Macedonia and neighboring EU-member Bulgaria has held up the accession process for the landlocked Balkan country and Albania. They are at odds over the origin of North Macedonia’s language. Senior U.S. officials have also called for a swift settlement of the dispute.