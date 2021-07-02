New fireworks display to light up the Madison sky

MADISON (WKOW) - If you are staying in southern Wisconsin for July 4th, check out a new fireworks display this weekend that will light the sky in Madison.

Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus is scheduled for Saturday at Breese Stevens Field. You can watch the fireworks and enjoy live music, food and drinks.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Organizers expect between 4,000-5,000 people will attend.

"Tickets are still available,’ Big Top Events Chief Operating Officer Conor Caloia said. “And I would encourage people that if you do want to make sure you can get in to get those tickets as soon as possible just because, you know at some point we will have a capacity to make sure we have a good event inside here."

You can get tickets to the show here.

WKOW is a proud sponsor.