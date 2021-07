MADISON (WKOW) -- Our pet of the week is looking for a family to go home to.

Otie is a 1-year-old female whippet terrier. She is full of energy and would do best in a home with adults.

Workers at Dane County Humane Society said she needs lots of exercise and play time, using positive reinforcement training to help her learn manners.

If you're interested in adopting her, click here for more info.