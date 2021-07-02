Power outages hit Iraq amid scorching temperatures

BAGHDAD (AP) — A widespread power outage is hitting Iraq as temperatures reach scorching levels, affecting even affluent areas in the capital and stirring concerns of widespread unrest. Iraq’s grid was generating just over 4,000 Megawatts according to Ministry of Electricity data on Friday morning, less than the 20,000 MW the grid generates on average. The cuts have impacted Baghdad and southern provinces in particular. Local channels reported that the outage was due to the cutting of a major power line — known as a 400 KV — between Baghdad and the southern province of Babylon.