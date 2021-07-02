SILVER ALERT: Officials look for missing Brookfield man

BROOKFIELD (WKOW) -- A silver alert was issued for an 75-year-old Brookfield man who went missing Friday.

According to the City of Brookfield Police Department, Ronald T. Karow was last seen at 12:20 p.m. walking away from a memory care facility on Calhoun Road.

Law enforcement reported Karow has dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Karow is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Officials said Karow was a truck driver and has an interest in semi-trucks.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the City of Brookfield Police Department at (262)787-3702.