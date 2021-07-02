Thai virus surge prompts concern over ICUs, vaccine supply

BANGKOK (AP) — Health authorities in Thailand have reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases, setting a record for a second straight day, as concerns mount over shortages of treatment facilities and vaccine supplies. Around 90% of Thailand’s reported coronavirus cases and 95% of the deaths have been recorded since early April. There were nearly 1,000 deaths in June, more than 15 times Thailand’s total for all of last year. Critics since the beginning of the year have charged that the government has failed to secure timely and adequate vaccine supplies, and efforts to obtain more have proceeded slowly.