‘That leaves it to potential litigation again’: Evers’ line item powers unclear

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the Wisconsin Legislature having passed the next two-year budget earlier this week, Gov. Tony Evers now has three choices.

Two of them - signing the bill as it is and outright vetoing the whole thing - are extremely unlikely. Instead, Evers is most likely to do what Wisconsin governors have done for the past two generations: exercise the line item veto and remove pieces of the budget.

Evers indicated he was looking at editing the budget as opposed to signing or rejecting it during an event Thursday in Green Bay to sign a deal allowing sports betting at Oneida casinos.

"Looking forward to finally getting it spending lots of time over the next few days going through it and seeing what, what we're gonna do with different parts of it that may be changed," Evers said.

The governor's office did not respond to a message Friday asking whether Evers had received the budget yet. According to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, the governor has six days, excluding Sundays, to act once he has received the budget bill.

How did we get here?

Wisconsin governors once enjoyed broad line item powers, down to the ability to remove letters from a word and change the meaning altogether - think changing 'cannot' to 'can' - but the ability to do 'Vanna White vetoes' was removed by voters through referendum in 1990.

Former longtime governor Tommy Thompson made the most use of the partial veto, both before and after the Vanna White veto went away. He issued a record-high 457 line item vetoes in 1991; that record still stands.

Voters narrowed the partial budget veto again in 2008 when they removed the ability to remove words from multiple sentences to create an entirely different sentence.

"It's definitely true that the budget- the partial veto power of the governor has really been reduced from where it was 20 years ago," said Jason Stein, Research Director for the Wisconsin Policy Forum. "It was breathtaking in its scope and power."

Stein said another set of challenges from when Evers signed his first budget in 2019 has only made the governor's line item powers even murkier.

Challenges to four of Evers' partial vetoes went before the state Supreme Court. The court voted to reject three of them and uphold the other.

"There was no clear, controlling majority opinion that said 'OK, here's what the governor can and can't do with his partial veto and why,'" Stein said. "So I think that leaves it to potential litigation again this time around."

The one veto that remained was the one eliminating a vehicle registration fee reduction; the other three involved redirecting school bus grants to an alternative fuels program, redirecting money for local road projects to general local use and expanding a vapor products tax.

Within those rulings, two liberal justices found all four vetoes were constitutional while two conservative justices ruled all four were not.

Stein noted the end result is largely confusion over what Evers would be allowed to do with partial vetoes to the budget passed this week.

"I think going forward, the question is to what degree has its wings really been clipped?" Stein said. "Or is this still something that can soar from time to time and have really big effects?"

The fiscal bureau put together a detailed review of the line item veto, its historical use, and where everything may stand following last summer's rulings.