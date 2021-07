COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) - All lanes are closed on Wisconsin 22 in Columbia County after a crash, according to WisDOT.

The crash reportedly happened just north of US 51, at WIS 60, around 8:35 a.m.

Details of the crash have not been released. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

A WisDOT report says the closure is expected to continue for two hours.

You can check the current traffic status here.