UPDATE: Brown County authorities say a missing teenage girl has been found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Brown County authorities have canceled the alert for Smith, who had been missing since Sunday.

She has been found safe.

VILLAGE OF ALLOUEZ (WKOW) -- Authorities are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since June 27.

According to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, Marquita Rose Smith from the village of Allouez has been missing since Sunday.

Law enforcement reported Smith as an endangered child.

Smith is described as a Black girl, five feet four inches, about 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Smith was traveling with black and white zebra print suitcase with a pink zipper.

If you have any information where Smith is call the Brown County Sheriff's Office at 920-461-0873.