UPDATE: Missing Brookfield man found safe Friday
UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities have canceled the Silver Alert for Karow, he has been found safe.
BROOKFIELD (WKOW) -- A silver alert was issued for an 75-year-old Brookfield man who went missing Friday.
According to the City of Brookfield Police Department, Ronald T. Karow was last seen at 12:20 p.m. walking away from a memory care facility on Calhoun Road.
Law enforcement reported Karow has dementia or another cognitive impairment.
Karow is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.
Officials said Karow was a truck driver and has an interest in semi-trucks.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the City of Brookfield Police Department at (262)787-3702.