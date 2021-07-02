UPDATE: Missing man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

WKOW (UPDATE) -- Authorities say Scopline was found safe Friday.

MADISON (WKOW) - A Silver Alert was issued Friday morning as authorities search for a missing 84-year-old man.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Richard Scopline has been missing since 5:45 a.m. Friday.

Scopline is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 213 pounds, and has difficulty walking. He was last seen wearing a blue checkered short-sleeve buttoned up shirt, a navy blue T-shirt and tan pants.

Authorities say Scopline was driving a 2018 gray Toyota Camry, with license plate number 752EXH.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.