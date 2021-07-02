US hits Myanmar with new sanctions, revokes ICC penalties

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is hitting 22 senior Myanmar officials and their families with sanctions over the government’s crackdown on democracy protests after the coup. Treasury announced the move against seven members of the Myanmar military and 15 spouses and adult children of previously sanctioned officials as part of the U.S. response to the February coup and subsequent violence against demonstrators. Friday’s action was accompanied by the removal of sanctions on three Iranian industrial executives whom the Trump administration penalized in 2020 for supporting Iran’s ballistic missile program. Also Friday, Treasury issued a final rule revoking Trump-era sanctions against International Criminal Court prosecutors and staff.