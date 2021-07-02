USC professor to plead to tax charge in admissions case

BOSTON (AP) — An associate professor of dentistry at the University of Southern California who authorities say agreed to pay $100,000 to help his daughter get into the school will plead guilty to a tax charge in the college admissions case. Homayoun Zadeh has agreed to plead guilty to filing a false tax return. Zadeh’s plea deal with prosecutors, which needs to be approved by a judge, calls for six weeks behind bars, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine. His attorney declined to comment on Friday.