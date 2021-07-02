Ward Jolles joined the 27 News team in June 2021 as a multimedia journalist. Before moving to Madison, Ward worked as digital content producer and reporter at WACH FOX 57 in Columbia, South Carolina.

While in Columbia, he covered a variety of stories, including the firing of the University of South Carolina's head football coach to the visits from many presidential candidates during the 2020 election season.

However, Ward LOVES weird and quirky stories from the local community. In fact, Ward hosted his own show called "Weird Things With Ward" while he was a reporter for his college TV station; he investigated multiple different interesting topics like the eerie history submerged beneath the waters of one of the region's manmade lakes, the possible causes of a small-town "ghost light" and a boy who implanted microchips into his hands.

Jolles won 11 awards in journalism over the course of his college career from organizations like the Associated Collegiate Press, Broadcast Education Association and the William Randolph Hearst Foundation.

Born and raised in rural South Carolina, Ward is a Gamecock through and through and attended the Honors College at the University of South Carolina where he earned a degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in geography.

When he's not reporting or watching the news, Ward enjoys exploring the outdoors, going to the movies, binge watching the latest series on Netflix or visiting a local brewery. His dream job is to work for a publication like 60 Minutes.

Ward is very new to Wisconsin and is still settling in, so if you want to send him the latest quirky story idea or have any craft beer suggestions, feel free to reach out to him at wjolles@wkow.com or send him a message on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.