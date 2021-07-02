Waukesha Co. bank robbery suspect arrested in Lake Delton

OCONOMOWOC (WKOW) -- The man who police said robbed a bank in Oconomowoc and stole two vehicles on Tuesday was arrested in Lake Delton Wednesday, according to Oconomowoc Police.

Our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV reported Kaia Mueller, 44, was wanted in connection to an armed bank robbery Tuesday at Waukesha State Bank.

Police said he tried stealing a salon owner's car, but the salon owner fought him off.

The suspect then stole a man's car at gunpoint about a block away at a senior living center, after reportedly pushing him to the ground.

Online court records show Mueller pleaded guilty in 2015 to robbing a bank in Whitewater.