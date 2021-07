URBANDALE (WKOW) -- Police in eastern Iowa are looking for a woman who has ties to the Cassville area.

Rachel Reuter went missing near Des Moines on June 16.

The 30-year-old was last seen leaving a Super 8 Motel in Urbandale.

She has long blonde hair, blue eyes and is 5'3" and about 160 lbs.

If you see her, call Urbandale Police at (515) 331-6894.