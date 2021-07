MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks tweeted Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 6 in Atlanta with a hyperextended left knee.

Antetokounmpo was also out for Game 5 on Thursday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out (hyperextended left knee) for Game 6 tonight. pic.twitter.com/qq9UkiDKb6 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 3, 2021

The Bucks currently lead the series 3-2 following a 123-112 road win Thursday over the Hawks. A win tonight in Atlanta would send the Bucks to their first NBA Finals since 1974.