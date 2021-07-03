Skip to Content

At least 19 missing as mudslide west of Tokyo hits houses

New
1:04 am National news from the Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Authorities in Japan say at least 19 people are missing after a powerful mudslide swept away rows of houses in Atami, southwest of Tokyo. A spokesman says dozens of homes may have been buried in the town known for hot springs. Self-defense forces will join firefighters and police in the rescue operation, and evacuation warnings were issued for a widespread area. Footage showed a powerful, black mudslide slide down a mountainside, knocking down and crushing houses and sweeping away cars in its way. Helpless neighbors watched in horror, some recording on their phones.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content