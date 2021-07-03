Crowds Come Together for July Fourth after Year in Isolation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds of people from far and wide came to Madison's Breese Stevens Field on Saturday to see the isthmus's only firework show: 'Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus.'

For many families, it was their first time at a group event since the pandemic began.

"I feel like it's a new world again," said attendant Kaitlyn Kimball. "Being locked up for so many months was hard for a lot of people, and being able to see all these people together in big groups again...it's so cool to see that people are connecting again."

Kimball and her family came to the fireworks show all the way from Oshkosh. Her six-year-old sister, Madilynn Brown, was equally excited to be back at an event, this Fourth.

"It's like a big change, from like virtual. And then we came back together," Brown said.

Event organizers said they were grateful to be putting on large events like this one again, too.

"We're not all the way there yet, but it's good to be doing live events again, it's good to be getting people to gather again. And it's good to be having fun again," said Conor Caloia, Chief Operating Officer at Big Top Events — the company that put on 'Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus.'

Andrea Anillo was another spectator at the event. She came all the way from Colombia, to visit family this weekend. Anillo was excited to compare the fireworks in North America, to the ones in South America.

"It is fun because we can see that the world is getting back on track again," Anillo said. "Like, it gives us hope that the world is gonna be like it was."