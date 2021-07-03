Delegates fail to agree on legal basis for Libya elections

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. says Libyan delegates have failed to agree on a legal framework to hold presidential and parliamentary elections later this year, putting an agreed-upon roadmap to end the conflict there in jeopardy. The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, a 75-member body from all walks of life in Libya, concluded its five days of talks in a hotel outside Geneva on Friday, the U.N. support mission in Libya said Saturday. The U.N. mission said the LPDF members have created a committee tasked with bridging the gap among proposals put before the forum. But the deadlock remained.